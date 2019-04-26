BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Floriana 3

The Greens forged ahead after just a minute. Maverick Buhagiar floored Tiago Galvao da Silva inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Galvao himself stepped up and converted.

Floriana added another goal on the 11th minute. Following a corner, Arthur Henrique Oyama drilled a low shot that gave Tarxien’s custodian no chance.

Edward Herrera sealed the issue for Floriana three minutes from time. The Maltese player ran inside the penalty area before placing the ball past Buhagiar.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Maverick Buhagiar, Juan Gill Cruz, Matthew Spiteri, Michele Paolucci, Gabriel Aquilina, Luke Grech, Siraj Arab, Prince Mambouana, Anderson De Barros, Matthew Spiteri, Miguel Ciantar

Floriana starting line-up: Matthew Grech, Enzo Ruiz, Clyde Borg, Kristian Keqi, Brandon Paiber, Jurgen Pisani, Tiago da Silva Galvao, Jose Ulises Arias, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Edward Herrera, Gaston Cesani

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Darko Stankovic, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Ishmael Barbara

BOV Player of the Match: Arthur Henrique Oyama (Floriana)