BOV Premier League | Qormi 1 – Mosta 1

Mosta took the lead on the 61st minute. James Brincat went past his marker and fired a firm shot that went past David Cassar.

Qormi hit back and equalised on the 75th minute. Manolito Micallef served Tensior Gusman and the substitute placed the ball home.

However, despite their efforts in recent weeks, Qormi will still end up in the First Division as they finished four points behind St Andrews who won against Gzira.

Qormi starting line-up: David Cassar, Davide Mansi, Yannick Yankam, Antonio Rozzi, Manolito Micallef, Freud Gnindolponou, Alan Abela, Wellington de Oliveira, Jordy Mboyo Lokando, Mohamed Bangoura, Lucas Santana

Mosta starting line-up: Stephane Yves Moto, Jonas Rodriguez, Gianluca Cuomo, James Brincat, Massimo Sammartino, Dexter Xuereb, Tyrone Farrugia, Akeem Roach, Demir Imeri, Bob Tobi Jnohope, Zachary Brincat

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Jurgen Spiteri

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: Yannick Yankam (Qormi)