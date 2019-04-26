BOV Premier League | St Andrews 1 – Gzira 0

St Andrews scored the all-important goal after 7 minutes. Aidan Friggieri’s delivery from the right went into the path of Martin Davis whose effort was blocked. Matthew Woo Ling took the rebound and slotted the ball inside the net.

Gzira could have equalised on the 56th minute as they were awarded a penalty. However, Andrew Cohen’s shot from the penalty spot was saved by Matthew Calleja Cremona.

Following this result, St Andrews will now have to regroup in order to beat Santa Lucia in the promotion / relegation play-off if they are to remain in the Premier League.

St Andrews starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Alex Satariano, Kevyn McFarlane, Aidan Friggieri, Joseph Farrugia, Kurt Magro, Jacob Walker, Martin Davis, Luke Sciberras, Travis Blagrove, Matthew Woo Ling

Gzira starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Moad Lamlun, Nicky Muscat, Sofian Domaroud, Andrew Cohen, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Myles Beerman, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Roderick Briffa, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Sandro Spiteri