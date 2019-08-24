BOV Premier League | Tarxien Rainbows 0 – Mosta 4

The Rainbows created the first opportunity of the match after six minutes. Following a cross inside the penalty area, Aleksa Andrejic saw his header being pushed away by Andreas Vella.

Mosta replied on the 36th minute. Edin Murga went on a good run inside the penalty area and hit a low shot that was blocked by Rudy Briffa.

A minute later, Tarxien threatened Mosta once again. Adrejic fired a shot on target that was saved by Vella without much difficulty.

Mosta grew more in the game and forged ahead on the 40th minute. Matias Muchardi’s cross was met by Tyrone Farrugia who headed the ball home.

Briffa denied Mosta from adding another goal on the brink of half-time. Muchardi hit a thumping shot from outside the penalty area that forced an excellent save from the young goalkeeper.

Moments later, it was Tarxien’s time to go close. Following a corner, Andrejic headed the ball marginally off target.

Tarxien started the second half on the offensive and went close immediately. Daniel Zerafa made space for himself on the right side of the penalty area and sent a shot that was saved by Vella.

Mosta responded immediately and lost a golden opportunity on the 49th minute. Murga’s cross filtered for Jonas Rodriguez Ekani who fired high in front of an open goal.

Mark Miller’s men doubled their advantage on the 56th minute. Momodou Salieu Jallow drilled a low cross into the path of the unmarked Nikita Nikolaevich Kotlov who placed the ball inside the net.

Murga sealed the three points for Mosta on the 59th minute. The Bosnian rushed forward inside the penalty area before hitting a low shot that gave Briffa no chance.

Mosta went close to score their fourth goal ten minutes later. Kotlov played Jallow through on the right side of the penalty area but the latter failed to hit the target.

Jallow scored Mosta’s fourth goal on the 80th minute. Kotlov served the Gambian inside the penalty area and the latter slotted the ball home.

Conscious that the result was beyond doubt, Mosta reduced the pressure and controlled their opponents during the remaining minutes. On the other end, Tarxien eagerly waited for the final whistle.

Tarxien Rainbows starting line-up: Rudy Briffa, Thomas Veronese, Destin Mambouana, Brandon Muscat, Daniel Zerafa, Miguel Ciantar, Matthew Spiteri (Marco Botta-45), Aleksa Andrejic, Stiv Shaba, Matthew Tabone, Miranda Gomez

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Jonas Rodriguez Ekani (Christian Grech-85), Edin Murga (Liam Portelli-90), Souza Weverton Gomes, Nikita Nikolaevich Kotlov (Zachary Brincat-82), Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Kyle Gatt, Momodu Salieu Jallow, Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Andrea Sciriha

BOV Player of the Match: Edin Murga (Mosta)