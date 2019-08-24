BOV Premier League | Balzan 2 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Fresh from the FA Trophy triumph in their previous season, Balzan came into this match looking to obtain a winning start in order to challenge for honours once again.

On the other hand, Sliema are a side whose aspirations are always to finish with the top teams. However, during the previous seasons they failed to secure their place in Europe. In this context, they were looking for a positive result so that they set the tone for the rest of the season.

The Wanderers made a bright start to the match and threatened Balzan after four minutes. Jose Cleangelo Pereira drilled an angled shot from the left side of the penalty area that hit the side netting.

Sliema created another opportunity on the 17th minute. Juri Cisotti saw space and fired a powerful drive that sailed slightly wide.

Balzan hit back and scored the opening goal of the match on the 25th minute. Stefan Dimic’s delivery from a corner was met by Aleksandar Kosoric who headed the ball past Jake Galea.

Following the goal, Sliema failed to react as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Balzan.

Sliema made a good start to the second half and went close on the 51st minute. Cisotti hit a low shot from the edge of the penalty area that was saved by Kristijan Naumovski in two attempts.

However, Balzan were more lethal in front of goal and scored again on the 68th minute. Ivan Bozovic delivered a cross towards Stefan Dimic and the latter headed the ball home.

Moments later, Lydon Micallef of Balzan sent a volley that was deflected for a corner by Sliema’s defenders.

Sliema pulled one back on the 85th minute. Following a corner, Jean Paul Farrugia headed the ball behind Naumovski.

Balzan could have made sure of the win during the additional time. Alfred Effiong was brought down inside the penalty area by Kurt Shaw and the referee pointed towards the spot. However, Effiong’s shot from the penalty spot was saved by Jake Galea.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Aleksandar Kosoric, Nenad Sljivic (Gary Camilleri-81), Steven Bezzina, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Ryan Scicluna (Michael Johnson-45), Stefan Dimic, Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte (Lydon Micallef-65)

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Antonio Stelitano, Kurt Shaw, Mark Scerri (Kilian Amehi-81), Jose Cleangelo Pereira, Juri Cisotti (Ryan Fenech-69), Juan Gill Cruz, Stanimir Miloskovic, Claudio Pani (Edmond Agius-61), Jean Paul Farrugia

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Christopher Francalanza, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Aleksandar Kosoric (Balzan)