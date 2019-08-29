BOV Premier League | Floriana 1 – Balzan 0

Both sides came into this match looking to register their second win. The Greens were coming from a 1-0 win over Birkirkara. On the other hand, Balzan registered a 2-1 win over Sliema Wanderers in their previous match.

Balzan’s match became an uphill on the 37th minute as Augustine Loof was sent off by the referee. The Dutch defender floored Matias Garcia on the edge of the penalty area and the referee showed him a red card.

This red card definitely worked in favour of Floriana as they managed to score the winning goal of the match on the 83rd minute. Brandon Paiber delivered the ball towards Kristian Keqi and the latter finished inside the net.

Balzan could have easily rescued a point on the 90th minute. Matias Garcia fouled Uros Ljubomirac inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. However, Lydon Micallef failed to hit the target from the eleven metres mark.

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Jose Ulises Arias, Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia, Alex Cini, Terrence Vella, Tiago Adan Fonseca, Ryan Camenzuli

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Aleksandar Kosoric, Steve Pisani, Steve Bezzina, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Ricardo Calixto Correa, Arthur Faria Machado

Referee: Stefan Pace

Assistant Referees: Mitchelle Scerri, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Matias Garcia (Floriana)