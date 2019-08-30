BOV Premier League | Sta Lucia 0 – Gzira United 0

The Maroons created the first chance of the match on the 22nd minute. Jefferson de Assis managed to run past two defenders but his shot was easily saved by Ryan Caruana.

Sta Lucia replied four minutes later. Wilkerson’s effort from a free-kick was blocked by Justin Haber.

The newly promoted side threatened Gzira again on the half hour mark. Maycon de Jesus Santana ran into the area and fired a shot that was kept out by Haber.

Gzira’s goalkeeper rescued his side once again on the 40th minute. Maycon’s cross was met by Ante Rosero whose effort forced a good save from the veteran goalkeeper.

Tedesco’s men made a good start to the second half and went close on the 48th minute. Davis ran inside the penalty area before firing a shot that went off target.

Gzira had a goal disallowed on the hour mark. Following a free-kick, Cohen managed to put the ball inside the net. However, the referee ruled out the goal for an offside.

The post denied Sta Lucia moments later. Rosero drilled a low shot that stamped off the woodwork.

Sta Lucia were reduced to ten men on the 74th minute as Walker was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Cohen lost a golden chance for Gzira on the 80th minute. The veteran forward finished off target with only Caruana to beat.

Sta Lucia created one last opportunity during the additional time. Gabriel Mentz fired a shot that was saved by Haber once more.

Sta Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer Mentz, Kevin Pinheiro Correia (53′ Daniel Agius), Jackson David Usuga Mendoza, Maycon de Jesus Santana, Kevin Ante Rosero, Jacob Walker, Omar Elouni (65′ Nick Borg), Jamie Zerafa, Camilo del Castillo Escobar, Wilkerson Junnior Gomes (80′ Lee Galea).

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat (86′ Luca Brincat), Rodolfo Soares, Juan Carlos Corbalan, Hamed Kone (46′ Zachary Scerri), Sacha Borg, Amadou Samb (46′ Andrew Cohen), Martin Davis, Jefferson de Assis.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Theodore Zammit

Fourth Official: Darryl Agius

BOV Player of the Match: Kevin Ante Rosero (Sta Lucia)