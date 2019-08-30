BOV Premier League | Sirens 4 – Mosta 3

Sirens forged ahead after just six minutes. Following a cross from the right, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina headed the ball past Andreas Vella.

Mosta hit back and equalised on the 16th minute. Matias Muchardi drilled a low cross that was met by Mamadou Jallow who placed the ball inside the net.

Sirens regained their lead on the 28th minute. Mosta’s defence failed to clear their marks following Romeu Romao’s delivery. The ball fell for Emanuel Okoye whose powerful shot gave Vella no chance.

The newly promoted team added another goal on the 57th minute. Okoye’s delivered the ball towards Flavio Cheveresan who headed the ball home.

Sirens scored again on the 68th minute. Wellington De Oliveira drilled a low shot that sailed inside the net.

Mosta reduced the margin of the score on the 80th minute. Muchardi’s close range effort went past Cassar.

Miller’s men scored again three minutes later. Weverton Gomez made the most out of some poor defending by Sirens players and finished inside the net.

However, Sirens held firm in the latter stages of the match to take home the three points.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech (20′ Luke Sciberras), Wellington de Oliveira (74′ Russell Fenech), Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Siraj Arab Eddin (56′ Romario Lucas Menezes de Araujo), Angel Manuel Bustos, Adrian Borg, Abdullahi Ige Adeshina, Flavio Cheveresan, Romeu Pericles Romao.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Jonas Rodriguez Ekani (74′ Gabriel Aquilina), Edin Murga, Weverton Gomes, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Kyle Gatt , Momodou Salieu Jallow, Tyrone Farrugia, Sergio Leonardo Villareal, Matias Muchardi

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Flavio Cheveresan (Sirens)