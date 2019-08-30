BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 2 – Gudja United 2

The Spartans took the lead on the 44th minute. Wilfried Domoraud’s shot was blocked by Gudja’s defence. Marco Criaco took hold of the ball and fired a shot past Jonathan Debono.

However, Gudja equalised three minutes into the second half. Following a corner from the right, Juan Andres Bolano headed the ball home.

Gudja forged ahead on the 81st minute. Rundell Wichester went on a great run before slotting the ball past Manuel Bartolo.

Ryan Darmanin rescued a point for Hamrun two minutes from time. The substitute was at the right place at the right time to head the ball inside the net following a cross from the left.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Manuel Bartolo, Triston Caruana, Ailton Jorge Soares, Wilfried Domoraud, Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Soufiane Lagzir, Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini (87′ Ryan Darmanin)

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Zachary Cassar (73′ Jurgen Farrugia), Aidan Jake Friggieri (80′ Dylan Grima), Rundell Winchester, Carlos Alexandre Santana Barroso, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson de Barros, Hubert Vella, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Allan Ricardo Miranda (61′ Llywelyn Cremona)

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Alexandre Santana (Gudja)