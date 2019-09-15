BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Floriana 1

Floriana broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half. Steve Borg brought down Kristian Keqi inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Keqi himself stepped up and converted.

Valletta increased their efforts in their attempts to equalise and succeeded four minutes into stoppage time. Floriana’s defenders failed to clear their marks following a corner. The ball fell for Pena Beltre and the latter finished inside the net.

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri (87′ Kyrian Nwoko), Matteo Piciollo, Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat, Irakli Dzaria (70′ Shaun Dimech), Mario Fontanella, Yuri de Jesus Messias (59′ Bojan Kaljevic), Kevin Tulimieri

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias, Brandon Paiber (62′ Clyde Borg), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Nicolas Garcia (89′ Moustapha Beye), Augusto Caseres (84′ Edward Herrera), Alex Cini, Ryan Camenzuli

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)