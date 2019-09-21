BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 4 – Sirens 0

Hamrun started the match looking to register another positive result after beating Tarxien in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Sirens were also looking for another positive result as they managed to beat Hibernians in their previous match.

The Spartans broke the deadlock on the 29th minute. Soufiane Lagzir made the most out of Adrian Borg’s defensive mistake and placed the ball inside the net.

Hamrun doubled their advantage on the brink of half-time. Wilfried Domoraud went past David Cassar and slotted the ball inside the net.

Manuele Blasi’s men sealed the issue on the 66th minute. Following some good play between Triston Caruana and Lagzir, Nicola Leone finished past Cassar.

Hamrun scored their fourth goal on the 84th minute through Lagzir who managed to score his second goal of the match.

Hamrun Spartans starting line-up: Jean Claude Debattista, Triston Caruana, Jorge Dodo Soares (Bradley Schembri-79), Wilfried Domoraud (Ryan Darmanin-83), Clayton Failla, Nicola Leone, Soufiane Lagzir (Christopher Galea-86), Marco Criaco, Karl Micallef, Orestis Nikolopoulos, Mattia Cinquini

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Wellington De Oliveira, Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Siraj Arab (Russell Fenech-82), Manuel Angel Bustos, Adrian Borg, Ige Adesina (Ryan Grech-63), Gaston Cesani (Luke Sciberras), Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Cheveresan

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant

BOV Player of the Match: Nicola Leone (Hamrun)