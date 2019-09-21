BOV Premier League | Balzan 0 – Valletta 2

The second match at the National Stadium saw the teams of Balzan and Valletta facing off each other in what can be considered as the clash of the week.

Both sides rescued a point in the dying seconds of the match during their previous encounters.

For Balzan, it was their goalkeeper, Kristijan Naumovski who headed the ball home against Birkirkara a week ago to secure a 3-3 draw for his side.

On the other hand, Valletta had to thank Enmy Pena Beltre who saved a point for his side on Sunday against neighbours Floriana.

The two teams started the match on equal points as they registered a win, a draw, and a defeat prior to this match.

Valletta threatened Balzan after 9 minutes. Kevin Tulimieri fired a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed wide.

The Maltese champions broke the deadlock on the 27th minute. Mario Fontanella squared the ball for Bojan Kaljevic and the latter saw his close range shot going inside the net.

Valletta kept on insisting and head a chance to add another goal on the 39th minute. Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre drilled a low cross that found Tulimieri whose shot hit the side netting.

Balzan went close to equalise four minutes into the second half. Ivan Bozovic’s delivery was met by Alfred Effiong whose header sailed wide.

Valletta doubled their advantage on the 75th minute. Following a corner, the ball fell for Irakli Dzaria whose powerful shot from inside the penalty area gave Naumovski no chance.

Darren Abdilla’s men had a great opportunity to put the result beyond doubt moments later. Kaljevic was played through on goal, but found Naumovski in his way.

During the remaining minutes, Balzan never possessed any real threats as Valletta took the three points.

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Aleksandar Kosoric, Nenad Sljivic, Steve Bezzina (Lydon Micallef-74) , Alfred Effiong, Uros Ljubomirac, Ivan Bozovic, Ryan Scicluna (Marcus Grima-74), Ricardo Calixto Correa, Arthur Faria Machado (Luke Montebello-57), Paul Fenech

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello, Steve Borg, Bojan Kaljevic (Kyrian Nwoko-82), Shawn Dimech, Jean Borg, Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Rowen Muscat (Yuri Messias-78), Irakli Dzaria, Mario Fontanella, Kevin Tulimieri (Nicholas Pulis-69)

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann

Assistant Referees: Alan Camileri, Luke Portelli

Fourth Official: Emanuel Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Valletta)