BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Gudja United 1

The Wanderers forged ahead on the hour mark. Claudio Zappa fired a thumping shot from distance that went past Timothy Aquilina.

However, Gudja hit back and equalised three minutes later. Rundell Winchester played the ball towards Aidan Jake Friggieri and the latter placed the ball inside the net.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Antonio Stelitano, Kurt Shaw, Mark Scerri, Juri Cisotti, Juan Gill Cruz, Sow Seydou, Stanimir Miloskovic, Claudio Pani, Jean Paul Farrugia

Gudja United starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Jonathan Bondin, Zack Cassar, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Rundell Winchester, Carlos Santana, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson De Barros, Hubert Vella, Juan Bolanos, Justin Grioli

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Stankovic

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match:Rundell Winchester (Gudja)