BOV Premier League | Gzira United 2 – Balzan 0

Both sides came into this match looking to gain points. The Maroons only managed four draws in the first four matches. On the other end, Balzan lost two, drew one and secured just one victory over Sliema Wanderers.

Tedesco’s side broke the deadlock on the 75th minute. Clifford Gatt Baldacchini’s delivery found Jefferson de Assis whose header hit the post. Andrew Cohen was at the right place at the right time and placed the ball inside the net.

Gzira sealed the issue on the 86th minute. Following a fast counter-attack, Jefferson saw his effort going past Balzan’s goalkeeper.

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti, Nikolai Muscat, Rodolfo Soares, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Sacha Borg, Amadou Samb (89′ Luca Brincat), Arthur Henrique Oyama (68′ Andrew Cohen), Martin Davis, Jefferson de Assis

Balzan starting line-up: Kristijan Naumovski, Augustine Loof, Aleksandar Kosoric, Nenad Sljivic, Steve Pisani, Michael Johnson, Paul Fenech, Alfred Effiong, Ivan Bozovic, Stefan Dimic (73′ Ryan Scicluna), Ricardo Calixto Correa Duarte

Referee: Matthew DeGabriele

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Duncan Sultana

Fourth Official: Alex Johnson

BOV Player of the Match: Jefferson de Assis (Gzira United)