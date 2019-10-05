BOV Premier League | Santa Lucia 0- Senglea Athletic 0

Following a good start to their campaign, Senglea Athletic failed to keep the pace with the top teams as they lost to Hibernians and Hamrun in their last two matches.

The same can be said with regards to Santa Lucia. The newly promoted team came into the match looking to return to winning ways following last week’s defeat at the hands of Sirens.

Santa Lucia threatened Senglea after four minutes. From a free-kick, Gabriel Bohrer saw his effort being saved by Anthony Curmi.

The newly promoted side created another opportunity on goal one minute from half-time. Maycon Santana failed to hit the target following a free-kick.

Senglea replied on the 56th minute. Sean Cipriot’s long range effort sailed over.

Senglea’s best chance was created on the 71st minute. Taisei Marukawa went inside the penalty area before hitting a shot that was cleared by Farid Zuniga off the line.

Santa Lucia replied on the 80th minute. Diego Segura’s shot forced a good save from Curmi.

Moments later, Santa Lucia were reduced to ten men as Bohrer was shown his second yellow card after fouling Wilfried Zamble.

Senglea tried to make the most out of their extra man, but found an organised Santa Lucia defence in their way.

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, Gabriel Bohrer, Daid Mendoza, Diego Mosquera, Maycon Santana (Neil Micallef-75), Kevin Rosero, Jacob Walker, Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Jamie Zerafa (Nick Borg-84), Rai Tachikawa (Lee Galea-87)

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Anthony Curmi, Sigitas Olberkis, Dejan Debono, Elvis Sakyi, Manolito Micallef, Gonzalo Virano, Taisei Marukawa, Jose Teixeira, Jan Tanti (Andrei Spiteri-77), Sean Cipriott (Wilfried Zamble-77), Marcelo Daas

Referee: Matthew Degabriele

Assistant Referees: Jurgen Spiteri, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri