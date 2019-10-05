BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 0 – Sirens 1

Sliema Wanderers came into this match looking to secure their second win of the season following their victory over Tarxien last weekend.

On the other end, Sirens were coming from a 3-1 win over Santa Lucia and were looking to win more points.

Sirens dominated the match and managed to create a numer of chances. However, they had to wait till the 70th minute to break the deadlock.

Sow Seydou denied Flavio Cheveresan by handling the ball on the goal line. The referee noticed the infringement and pointed for a penalty. In addition to this, Sow was also given his matching orders. The Brazilian himself took charge of the spot kick and converted.

Following this result, Sliema are in deep trouble as they collected just five points from six matches.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Michele Sansone, Antonio Stelitano, Kurt Shaw, Mark Scerri, Juri Cisotti, Juan Gill Cruz, Jose Pereira, Edmond Agius, Sow Seydou, Stanimir Miloskovic

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Wellington de Oliveira, Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Adrian Borg, Ige Adesina, Romeu Romao, Lucas Romarinho, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Cheveresan

Referee: Andrea Sciriha

Assistant Referees: Alan Camilleri, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit