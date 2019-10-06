BOV Premier League | Floriana 2 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

The Greens made a great start to the season and came into this match looking to extend their unbeaten run.

The same cannot be said for Tarxien Rainbows who made a disastrous start to the season. The Rainbows started the match bottom of the table without any points.

Tarxien forged ahead on the 23rd minute. Torres Manuel Murillo fired a shot from outside the penalty area that sailed inside the net.

Floriana equalised three minutes later. Jan Busuttil’s shot from a free-kick took a deflection off a defender and ended up past Tarxien’s goalkeeper.

The Greens scored the winning goal on the 53rd minute. Diego Venancio’s cross was met by Kristian Keqi who headed the ball home.

Following this result, Floriana will remain top of the Premier League. On the other hand, Tarxien remained bottom of the table as they are still looking for their first points.

Referee: Eman Grech

BOV Player of the Match: Kristian Keqi (Floriana)