BOV Premier League | Hamrun Spartans 0 – Mosta 2

Hamrun Spartans failed to keep the pace with Floriana as they were defeated by Mosta 2-0.

warren_zammit
6 October 2019, 7:29pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Mosta broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute. Morisco’s shot from a free-kick was partially saved by Bartolo. Kotlov was at the right place at the right time and headed the ball home.

Mark Miller’s men sealed their win on the 75th minute. Kotlov fired a shot from an angled position that sailed inside the net.

This was a much needed result for Mosta who were coming from a number of unconvincing results.

On the other end, it was a set back for Hamrun as they are now third behind Sirens and Floriana.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Nicolaevich Kotlov (Mosta)

