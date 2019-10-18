menu

BOV Premier League | Mosta 1 – Santa Lucia 0

Mosta secured their second win in a row as they registered a narrow 1-0 win over Santa Lucia.

warren_zammit
18 October 2019, 8:25pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
Photo: Dominic Borg

This was a match between two sides who were only separated by two points in the table. Santa Lucia started the match two points ahead of Mosta.

Oliver Spiteri’s side were looking for a positive result in order to consolidate their place with the top sides. On the other end, for Mosta it was a match which could enable them to gain some momentum following their win over Hamrun prior to the international break.

The match was quite balanced. In fact, both teams could not find a way past each other.

However, a late goal scored by Momodu Jallow of Mosta made all the difference. Weverton Gomes delivered a cross that was met by the Gambian forward who headed the ball home.

Following this result, Mosta climbed momentarily fourth.

Mosta starting line-up: Andreas Vella, Christian Dimitri, Akeem Roach (Zachary Brincat-88), Weverton Gomes (Christian grech-90), Duane Bonnici (Kyle Gatt-81), Nikita Kotlov, Dexter Xuereb, Rafael Morisco, Momodou Jallow, Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Santa Lucia starting line-up: Ryan Caruana, David Mendoza (Neil Micallef-87), Diego Mosquera, Maycon Santana, Kevin Rosero, Jacob Walker (Adam Magri – 90), Daniel Agius, Farid Zuniga, Jamie Zerafa, Camilo Escobar, Rei Tachikawa (Omar Elouni-83)

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann

BOV Player of the Match: David Mendoza (Santa Lucia)

