BOV Premier League | Sirens 1 – Floriana 4

The first encounter at the Centenary Stadium was a match between the best two sides in the Premier League so far.

Floriana made a great start to the league and find themselves in the first place. They are the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League.

On the other hand, newly promoted Sirens also made a dream start to their campaign. Steve D’Amato’s men registered a number of positive results that put them just one point behind Floriana prior to this match. The St Paul Bay’s team only struggled against Hamrun.

The Greens threatened Sirens after 6 minutes. From a free-kick, Diego Venancio fired a powerful shot that was blocked by David Cassar.

On the 12th minute, Brandron Paiber of Floriana tried his luck from distance, but his effort sailed wide.

Floriana threatened Sirens again on the 14th minute. Tiago Adan Fonseco hit a shot from outside the penalty area that went marginally off target.

Sirens replied though Siraj Arab. The Maltese midfielder fired a low shot that was neutralised by Ini Etim Akpan.

Vincenzo Potenza’s men lost a good opportunity on the 35th minute. Following a fast counter, Jose Ulises Arias squared the ball in the direction of Jurgen Pisani whose low shot was saved by Cassar.

Sirens hit back on the 38th minute. Romeu Romao’s shot from a free-kick ended up wide.

Sirens broke the deadlock two minutes from half-time. Raphael Dos Anjos delivered an excellent through ball forward that went in the direction of Wellington De Oliveira who headed the ball past Akpan.

Floriana equalised five minutes into the second half. Diego Venancio’s shot from a free-kick took a deflection off a defender and ended up past David Cassar.

The Greens went ahead on the 55th minute. Alex Cini’s delivery from the right was met by Fonseco who slotted the ball home.

Fonseca went close again on the 75th minute. Following a cross from the right, the Brazilian headed the ball wide.

Floriana made sure of the three points on the 85th minute. Paiber fired a thumping shot from the edge of the penalty area that gave Cassar no chance.

Floriana scored again during the additional time. The Greens hit Sirens on the break with the ball falling for Edward Herrera who fired a shot that was stopped by Daniel Sant who used his hands. The referee was close and pointed towards the spot. In addition, Sant was shown a straight red card. Keqi stepped up and converted.

Following this result, Floriana will remain top of the table as the Greens remain unbeaten.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Daniel Sant, Ryan Grech, Wellington De Oliveira (ussell Fenech-82), Raphael Dos Anjos, Siraj Edin Arab (Manuel Angel Bustos-68), Adeshina Abdullahi (Luke Sciberras-66), Romeu Romao, Lucas Memezes, Thiago Espindola, Flavio Cheveresan

Floriana starting line-up: Ini Etim Akpan, Enzo Ruiz, Diego Venancio, Kristian Keqi, Ulises Arias (Clyde Borg-68), Brandon Paiber (Edward Herrera-86), Jurgen Pisani, Matias Garcia (Jan Tanti-45), Alexander Cini, Ryan Camenzuli, Tiago Adan Fonseca

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Assistant Referees: Mitchell Scerri, Ivan Galea

Fourth Official: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Tiago Adan Fonseca (Floriana)