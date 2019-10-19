BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 1 – Gzira United 3

Birkirkara came into this match looking to win again in order to keep climbing up the table. The Stripes were coming from a positive result against Hibernians. However, they had another difficult opponent in this match.

In fact, Gzira are still unbeaten in the league. Despite this, Tedesco’s men lost a number of points as they drew four out of their first six fixtures. However, they won their last two matches against Balzan and Valletta and will be looking to win again in order to keep in touch with Floriana.

Gzira made a good start to the match and nearly forged ahead on the 7th minute. Martin Davis went through on goal, but his final effort was deflected for a corner.

The Maroons made up for losing this opportunity two minutes later as they forged ahead. Hamed Kone’s volley from inside the penalty area gave Andrew Hogg no chance.

Birkirkara replied on the 15th minute. Miguel Angel Alba received a pass inside the penalty area and hit a low shot from close range that went off target.

On the 24th minute, Henrique Prado fired a shot from outside the penalty area that was neutralised by Justin Haber.

Prado was denied by Haber once again on the 32nd minute. The Brazilian fired a shot from distance that was saved by the veteran goalkeeper again.

Gzira hit back five minutes later. Athur Oyama drilled a low shot that was parried by Hogg.

Hogg was on the alert again moments later. Zachary Scerri played Gianmarco Conti through. The Italian attempted to place the ball inside the net, but found Birkirkara’s goalkeeper in his way.

A commotion took place on the 57th minute. Jefferson De Assis went through on goal and was brought down after being challenged by Hogg. The Brazilian protested heavily and was immediately shown a yellow card. The things kept on escalating as Jefferson also had an argument with Miguel Alba. However, Fyodor Zammit took control of the situation and the match continued.

Birkirkara threatened Gzira three minutes later. Federico Falcone delivered a cross in the direction of Cain Attard who fired high from close range.

Gzira doubled their advantage on the 75th minute. Oyama sent a cross from the left flank that was met by Kone who slotted the ball past Hogg.

Birkirkara pulled one back on the 83rd minute. Fernando Barbosa floored Falcone inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Falcone took charge of the spot kick and made no mistake.

Gzira sealed the issue during the additional time. Following a fast counter attack, Cohen ran inside the penalty area and placed the ball inside the net to the joy of Gzira’s suppoters.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella (Matthew Guillaumier-75), Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Henrique prado, Matias Oscar Prado, Miguel Angel Alba (Michael Mifsud-64), Ryan Fenech, Isaac Ntow

Gzira United starting line-up: Justin Haber, Fernando Barbosa, Gianmarco Conti (Andrew Cohen-72), Nikolai Muscat (Juan Carlos Corbalan-82), Zachary Scerri, Rodolfo Soares, Clifford Gatt Baldacchino, Hamed Kone, Arthur Oyama, Martin Davis, Jefferson De Assis

Referee: Fyodor Zammit

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Christopher Francalanza

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

BOV Player of the Match: Hamed Kone (Gzira)