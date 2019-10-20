BOV Premier League | Gudja United 0 – Valletta 1

Valletta struggled to gain consistency so far this season. Following their win over Balzan, the Citizens drew with Birkirkara and lost to Gzira.

On the other end, Gudja are still chasing their first win. The newly promoted side drew their first four matches, but lost to Floriana and Balzan as Mansueto’s men sit at the lower end of the table.

As expected, Valletta started on the attack and were denied by the post on the 7th minute. Enmy Manuel Pena Beltre received the ball from Mario Fontanella and fired a shot that hit the post.

Valletta broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute. Fontanella went past Juan Bolanos before hitting a diagonal shot that went past Timothy Aquilina.

Three minutes later, Bojan Kaljevic lost a good chance for the Maltese champions.

Gudja replied early in the second half through Alexandre Santana who fired high from close range.

The post rescued Gudja once again on the 52nd minute as Kaljevic’s effort hit the upright.

However, it was Fontanella who could have added another goal deep in stoppage time, but failed to hit the target.

Gudja starting line-up: Timothy Aquilina, Jonathan Bondin, Rundell Winchester, Carlos Alexandre Santana Barroso (62′ James Brincat), Miguel Antonio Jimenez (85′ Zachary Cassar), Hubert Vella (79′ Tariq Al Mahrooqi), Llywelyn Cremona, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Allan Ricardo Miranda

Valletta starting line-up: Henry Bonello (46′ Yenz Cini), Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Bojan Kaljevic (68′ Matteo Piciollo), Enmy Pena Beltre, Joseph Zerafa, Douglas Ricardo Packer, Rowen Muscat, Irakli Dzaria, Mario Fontanella, Kevin Tulimieri (82′ Nicholas Pulis)

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Luke Portelli, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Fyodor Zammit

BOV Player of the Match: Mario Fontanella (Valletta)