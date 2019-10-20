menu

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Tarxien are still without a point as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Balzan.

warren_zammit
20 October 2019, 9:12pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Bog
Balzan broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute. Matthew Tabone floored Andrija Majdevac inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Majdevac himself stepped up and converted.

Tarxien levelled matters on the 53rd minute. Thomas Veronese’s delivery from a free-kick was met by Destin Mambouana who headed the ball inside the net.

Balzan retained their lead on the 66th minute. Alfred Effiong fired a thumping shot that gave Tarxien’s goalkeeper no chance.

Scerri’s men sealed the issue on the 86th minute. Uros Ljubomirac delivered a cross in the direction of Majdevac who placed the ball inside the net.

Referee: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan)

