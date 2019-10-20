BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – Tarxien Rainbows 1

Balzan broke the deadlock on the 22nd minute. Matthew Tabone floored Andrija Majdevac inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Majdevac himself stepped up and converted.

Tarxien levelled matters on the 53rd minute. Thomas Veronese’s delivery from a free-kick was met by Destin Mambouana who headed the ball inside the net.

Balzan retained their lead on the 66th minute. Alfred Effiong fired a thumping shot that gave Tarxien’s goalkeeper no chance.

Scerri’s men sealed the issue on the 86th minute. Uros Ljubomirac delivered a cross in the direction of Majdevac who placed the ball inside the net.

Referee: Mario Apap

BOV Player of the Match: Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan)