BOV Premier League | Birkirkara 2 – Gudja United 3

Despite their investments during the summer, Birkirkara are experiencing a negative season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. The Stripes were coming from a goalless draw with Hamrun.

Meanwhile, Gudja who just won promotion last season are also struggling to gain points. In fact, Mansueto’s side were looking for their first win prior to this match. Gudja were coming from a heavy 6-1 defeat against Gzira.

Gudja broke the deadlock on the 27th minute. Following a good run, Rundell Winchester served Gabriel Mensah and the latter slotted the ball past Andrew Hogg.

Birkirkara levelled matters on the 41st minute. Caio Prado’s cross was met by Federico Falcone who headed the ball home.

Gudja regained the lead on the 62nd minute. Mensah fired a stunning shot from distance that gave Hogg no chance.

The newly promoted side made sure of the win on the 71st minute. Mensah was brought down inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Winchester stepped up and converted.

Things went from bad to worse for Birkirkara moments later as Enrico Pepe was sent off after being shown his second yellow card of the match.

Birkirkara reduced the gap on the 78th minute. Michael Mifsud delivered a cross in the direction of Falcone who placed the ball inside the net.

The Stripes did their best to take something from the match during the latter stages; however, Gudja held firm to take home their first win of the season.

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Maurizio Vella, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Prado, Oscar Carniello, Miguel Angel Alba, Ryan Fenech, Isaac Ntow

Gudja United starting line-up: Jonathan Debono, Jonathan Bondin, Zach Cassar, Miguel Attard, Aidan Jake Friggieri, Rundell Winchester, Gabriel Mensah, Anderson De Barros, Miguel Jimenez, Hubert Vella, Juan Bolanos

Referee: Philip Farrugia

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Stefan Pace

BOV Player of the Match: Gabriel Mesah (Gudja United)