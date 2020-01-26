Gudja defeat Victoria Hotspurs at the Gozo Stadium

Gudja made it to the fourth round following a 3-0 win over Lija Athletic. On the other hand, Victoria Hotspurs won 5-3 against Zebbug Rangers.

Josef Mansueto’s side broke the deadlock on the 14th minute through Aidan Jake Friggieri.

The Gozitan team hit back and equalised on the 51st minute. It was Elston Alexandre da Silva who managed to put the ball past Glenn Zammit.

However, the Hotspurs suffered a setback on the 55th minute as Henrique de Souza Maciel was sent off by the referee.

This made it easier for Gudja United to score two other goals that sealed their qualification.

First, it was Edison Bilbao Zarate who converted a penalty to regain Gudja’s lead on the 68th minute.

Six minutes later, Rundell Winchester sealed Gudja’s qualification.

Gudja were also reduced to ten men on the 80th minute since Imanol Gonzalez was shown a red card.

Victoria Hotspurs starting line-up: Adrian Parnis, Sebastian Nayar, Lawrence Grima, El Mehdi Sidqy, Christian Mercieca, Andrew Mizzi, Jonathan Bajada, Henrique de Souza Maciel, Francesco Marra, Elston Alexandre da Silva, Emiliano Lattes.

Gudja United starting line-up: Glenn Zammit, Jurgen Farrugia, Aidan Friggieri, Edison Bilbao Zarate, Rundell Winchester, Llywelyn Cremona, Anderson de Barros, Nivaldo Rodrigues Ferreira, Juan Andres Bolanos, Justin Grioli, Imanol Gonzalez.

Referee: Alex Johnson

Assistant Referees: Ivan Galea, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Alan Mario Sant