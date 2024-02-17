Malta motorsport chief Duncan Micallef elected chair of FIA’s Drag Racing Commission

Malta’s motorsport chief Duncan Micallef has been elected chairman of the Drag Racing Commission within the International Federation of Automobile, the world governing body.

The FIA Drag Racing Commission, like others that regulate different motorsports such as Formula 1, decides on rules, regulations, safety and development of drag racing in 147 countries on five continents.

Micallef who is president of the Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) was elected by FIA’s World Motor Sport Council and will chair the commission for the 2024/2025 season.

The prestigious international appointment comes at a crucial time for the Maltese federation, which is waiting for planning approval for the upgarding of the existing Hal Far drag racing track to bring it up to international standards. The MMF is also in the process of finalising plans for a motorsport racing track in Hal Far.

In its statement on Saturday, the MMF said Micallef worked closely with the FIA and other institutions for the last three years on the development of the Hal Far Motorsport Park.

“This a huge honour for the hard-working president of the Malta Motors Federation and his team and should be for every Maltese motorsport enthusiast,” the MMF said.

Micallef is himself a drag racing champion, having won several international honours in his career.