Maltese Olympic Committee announces more details on Games of the Small States of Europe

With less than a month to go for the start of the XIX Games of the Small States of Europe, the Maltese Olympic Committee hosted a press briefing presenting the latest updates in the run up to the Games.

This year's Games of the Small States of Europe is one of the largest events to be hosted in Malta in the last twenty years. Preparation, with strong attention to detail has taken several years, and Malta will be prepared to deliver the best possible result from a technical and organisational perspective.

Team Malta will be residing at the Urban Valley Resort, rather than staying with the rest of the international delegations, to ensure that they have the right environment to focus and concentrate on their competitions.

Furthermore, it was announced that the national TV broadcaster – Public Broadcasting Services, will be co-ordinating with other TV stations and media houses to give the best and widest possible coverage to the public. This will entail bringing all available technical resources together to share footage, content and stories. The Games are also expecting a strong influx of international journalists, which will give the Games and Malta substantial international exposure. To this effect two media centres will be setup in the National Pool Complex and in the newly built Gymnastics centre in Marsa. All venues will have media rooms, which will enable accredited media to have a comfortable workspace.

“We have always had a good relationship with the media and they can rest assured of our co-operation. We are an open book. The only thing we ask of journalists is to allow athletes to focus on achieving the desired results” remarked Mark Cutajar, Chairperson, Local organising committee”.

The opening ceremony will take place on Monday 29 May at 20:45h at the Granaries in Floriana. The event will be of a high level that will be broadcast live in all GSSE countries and will showcase the beauty and hospitable nature Malta is renowned for, and where athletes will be the centre of attention.

MOC President Julian Pace Bonello expressed this gratitude towards members of the media for supporting the Games. Important for various reasons especially our country where we will have the opportunity to welcome a substantial number of international guests. It will be a great opportunity for them to experience Maltese hospitality and where communities will be brought together to support Team Malta to encourage them to the best they can be.

Minister Clifton Grima spoke about the enthusiasm that exists not only amongst athletes, but also within the organising committee, who have been working on these Games ever since Malta was announced as the 2023 Games host.

"The response from my international colleagues – Ministers responsible for Sport from the small states of Europe, has been excellent. They are looking forward to be amongst us, and the enthusiasm is significant especially since during the pandemic this event did not take place. Our country will meet all expectations, because the work that has been done and which is currently at its culmination will give the expected results", said Minister Grima.

The XIX Games of the Small States of Europe are being supported by SportMalta, NDSF, Welbee’s Supermarket, National Lottery, MITA, General Soft Drinks, Visit Malta, European Olympic Committees, Go, Enemed, BOV, Transport Malta, Malta International Airport and The Concept Stadium.