You inspire the next generation, PM tells athletes at GSSE opening ceremony

The 19th edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe officially started today, as around 1,300 athletes descended on Floriana for this evening’s opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony started at around 8:30pm, with more than 4,000 in attendance at the Floriana Granaries.

Addressing those present, Prime Minister Robert Abela expressed his honour at watching Malta host the games.

“You, the athletes taking part, are the inspiration for the younger generation and youths who dream of competing in these and other big games one day,” he said.

Abela said Malta is historically and traditionally a hospitable nation, which embraces diversity and inclusion.

“These Games are the perfect opportunity for us to show just how Sports can bring out the best in us, and the values that we share: Equality, passion, fair play, talent, peace – beautiful values that we will celebrate together this week,” he said.

He said participating countries have a lot in common. “We are all from small countries, and we all have a big, warm heart.”

Abela also mentioned how these are the first Games organised after the COVID-19 pandemic. “So let’s make the most out of these Games.”

The PM also thanked organisers for their dedication in the runup towards the Games.

Earlier on Monday, the first events started with the squash and tennis singles preliminary competitions taking place at the Marsa Sports Club. In the afternoon, the 5X5 basketball competition gets underway at the Ta’ Qali pavillion with Cyprus and Luxembourg squaring off against each other.

By the end of the week, Malta will host a total of 114 events across 10 disciplines – athletics, basketball, judo, rugby 7s, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and tennis. The events will be spread across 11 venues which have been refurbished or rebuilt purposely for these games.

All schedules and results can be viewed on the GSSE 2023 website.