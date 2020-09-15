Play’n GO leads the way

If you haven't already heard of Play'n GO, you probably don't visit online casinos much. This developer group is regarded as one of the best by spearheading tech innovations in the gambling industry. Hear more about them, their games and their diversity at work right here.

Who Is Play'n GO?

Play'n Go is a software development company that works to create stellar casino games. And judging by their output and awards, they continually succeed in doing just that. This success story began in the middle of the 1990s when a small team of developed based in Sweden started developing games. Since then, their team has grown significantly, and they have expanded into different countries. They are a household name among casino players and create some of the best online slot games around. It is their graphics, animations, and cool narratives they manage to inject into slots that make them so popular.

The company has produced quite a variety of titles over the years that has gained a lot of traction from a broad audience. Cats and Cash, Sizzling Spins and Crystal Sun has been praised by players and with the success of the newest release, Golden ticket 2 slot game, Play'n GO has put themselves in a position as a fan favourite among game developers.

Why Play'n GO games are so popular

There are lots of reasons why players enjoy the games made by this creative bunch. One of their great successes is being able to create a portfolio of titles that different types of gamers find exciting. As the title of the company suggests, Play'n GO never try to overcomplicate their online slots and make them simple to understand and play while maintaining their engagement. Other reasons why their games manage to turn heads include:

· They offer a variety of themes

· Their games usually come with free spin and multiplier features

· You can trust Play'n GO slots to be fair

· The games support 30 different languages, whereas some competitors focus on two languages, making them a globally inclusive developer.

Play'n GO taking the industry by storm

The company have not stopped growing and striving for improvements since their early days in the Nordic 90s. In 2019, they were nominated as the best casino supplier at the EGR Nordics Awards. They have gone on record to state that they are now creating a whole team that will be committed to optimising loyalty, bonuses and gamification. The latter will be integral to the slot gaming world's success as they must compete with sophisticated gaming platforms and the new cloud gaming. Only by advancing gamification within video slots will slots remain just as popular as before flashy gaming consoles were released.

It should also be noted they have been recognised for their workplace and diversity. They were recently nominated for awards regarding the best place to work and an esteemed diversity award. Almost half of the employees are women, which is much higher than the average for this niche of gaming.

Play'n GO continue to lead the way

The company continues to invest in their products and workforce, which enables them to keep providing casinos with exciting titles with new innovations. They plan to keep on doing what they have done to stay ahead in the race. And they will probably be one of the key players to take advantage of VR in the online gambling world when it finally arrives. You can expect Play’n Go to remain part of the furniture of online casinos for the next decade – and beyond!