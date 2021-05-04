St Aloysius College and Vassallo Group announce plans for sports college

A new private college specialising in sports is to be developed on the site of the St Aloysius College Sports Complex in Birkirkara following an agreement between the college and Vassallo Group’s education and training subsidiary, Learning Works Limited.

Under the agreement, Learning Works will develop and operate the Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS), which will provide various sports facilities, including a new football ground, swimming pool, various gymnasia and a new sport science centre, all of which will be served by underground parking. A dormitory with 63 beds is also included in the plans.

The new plans also feature extensive renovations and upgrading of existing facilities at the current Sports Complex, including the Sports Pavilion – a large indoor hall designed for handball, basketball and other sports – the gymnasium, cafeteria, and more.

Documents filed with the Planning Authority call for the extension of two floors of the existing sports complex, to include indoor football and basketball pitches, an outdoor 7-a-side football pitch and a swimming pool.

The project, as proposed, will also include the construction of three new floors on top of existing garages adjacent to the sports complex, to house a dormitory with 63 beds and 28 new classrooms. The plans also include a child care centre, offices and a two-storey car park for 193 vehicles.

As part of this agreement, both students attending St Aloysius College and the Mediterranean College of Sport will benefit from the use of the latest state-of-the-art facilities. After school hours, the complex will also be open to sport organisations and the general public.

Fr Jimmy Bartolo, the College’s Rector, said that as a result of this agreement, not only will St Aloysius College be seeing to the required maintenance and works related to existing facilities built around 25 years ago, but also creating a much larger and overall more prestigious sports complex.

“I am particularly proud of the fact that we will be able to do so while remaining true to our College’s vision and mission, and that we have invested in sports as key to the holistic and inclusive education that we provide,” he said.

Pio Vassallo, Chairman of Vassallo Group and Learning Works’ Chairman said the company was excited with the initiative, believing that education and sports play a crucial role in society.

“We will therefore invest the Group’s various resources and skills in creating a unique sports complex for Malta, for the benefit and enjoyment of many students and the general public,” the St Aloysius College alumnus said.

“My involvement in this project gives me great personal satisfaction as it will be of immense benefit to the College responsible for my own education.”