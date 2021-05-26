Olympian Neil Agius to swim from Tunisia to Sicily in second Wave of Change challenge

Former Olympic swimmer Neil Agius will endeavour to swim from Tunisia to Sicily – a 153km distance never achieved before.

Agius announced his next swim challenge during a press launch on Wednesday.

Agius is expected to attempt this swim between 26 June and 7 July as weather conditions should be optimal.

He will set out from Eastern Hawaria, a small village in Tunisia, and swim to Kartibubbo in Scilly.

To train for the swim, Agius will be swimming around Gozo three times over three consecutive days.

In June 2020, Agius became the second person in history to swim from Sicily to Malta in a record-breaking 28 hours, seven minutes and 27 seconds.

In December, Agius also swam Gozo to Malta in two hours.

READ MORE: Neil Agius: ‘Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind you have to convince’