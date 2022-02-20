Malta Marathon organiser pulls out of government charity marathon

Joe Micallef, organiser of Malta Marathon pulled out of the SportMalta Marathon, after it was agreed that he joins the government organised race.

The Malta Marathon had been cancelled, after Micallef clashed with Transport Malta over the proposed route.

The Malta Marathon Organising Committee (MMOC) had said that the route proposed by Transport Malta was declared unacceptable by Mater Dei’s Emergency Department, the Malta Red Cross, and the Malta Traffic Police.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Transport Malta and SportsMalta said that during a meeting on Thursday, the members had discussed the proposed routes and unanimously agreed that the Transport Malta route was secure, creates the least convenience and does not disrupt public transport and is acceptable to the athletes.

They said Micallef had accepted to form part of the organisation team and that the services already booked were to be used for the activity.