SportMalta launches 2022 European Week of Sport

SportMalta launched the 2022 European Week of Sport at the Royal Malta Golf Club in Marsa on Monday.

The European Week of Sport was launched in 2015 in an effort to combat the growing crisis of inactivity among people.

A number of events will be held throughout the week, with the main events happening on the 24th and 25th September.

The Cottonera Sport Complex will host the #BeActive Night on the 24th September, with the event focusing on physical fitness and inclusivity.

Special Olympics Malta will organise several activities echoing the success of the International Games on the day.

Addressing the launch, SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar said that activities like dance, zumba, and piloxing will create a vibrant atmosphere.

The traditional main event, held at the Marsa Sports Grounds on the 25th September, will see events hosted by clubs, associations and other government entities.

Addressing the launch, Sport Minister Clifton Grima said schools can play a fundamental role by teaching students the importance of being physically active.

He also said the government is doing its part by investing in new facilities, which will in turn produce more athletes.