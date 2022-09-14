Visually impaired athletes to be trained in Blind Futsal and other para sports

Blind and visually impaired athletes tried out various Blind and VI Para Sports under one roof, with Blind Futsal, indoor rowing, athletics, judo and swimming all on offer at an Open Day at the National School of Sport for Blind Sport, or VI – visually impaired – Para Sport.

The ISPORT Project, a collaboration between the Malta Paralympic Committee (MPC) and The Malta Trust Foundation (TMTF), will develop VI Para Sport along with sports clubs to commence training and introductory sessions, to support these programmes for blind and visually impaired athletes to train alongside able-bodied and sighted athletes.

During the Open Day, blind and visually impaired athletes, together with their relatives, were also given the opportunity to interact with and learn from established Para Athletes and Para Sport ambassadors present, including some of Malta’s very own Paralympians and competitive Para Athletes.

Malta Paralympic Committee secretary-general Julian Bajada said the ISPORT Project marked a new phase for Para Sport development in Malta. “IT embodies MPC’s ethos of inclusion meets excellence. Ringing true to the MPC’s mission statement of enabling individuals to fulfil their full potential through Para Sport, this project will also inspire and shape our communities by pushing boundaries by daring to do what many may think is impossible.

“The MPC believes that every individual deserves the best possible opportunity to experience and reap the life-long benefits of sport, asserting that this project is a step in this direction, for individuals from all walks of life, age and ambitions.”

MPC and TMTF are encouraging blind and visually impaired individuals and their relatives to take their first step in sport and come forward to participate in the ISPORT Project.

This project will be covering the registration fees, coaching and other related expenses in order not to add additional expenses to the families of the children and young people participating.

For further information, interested individuals may contact MPC via [email protected] or TMTF via [email protected].