[WATCH] ELITE | Janet Richard

Janet Richard has spoken about the challenges she and other athletes face when practicing elite level sport in Malta.

She was interviewed on MaltaToday’s new online series ELITE.

Richard is a full-time track-and-field athlete and is the 400m and 4x100m national record holder.

Janet has represented Malta at a number of international athletics competitions, including the highly prestigious Games of Small States of Europe.

She spoke about the need to prioritise mental health in sport, insisting athletes tend to not have the needed support in the run up towards competitions.

“We don’t give it too much importance especially when an athlete is suffering from an injury,” she said.