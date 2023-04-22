Claire Azzopardi breaks triple jump national record
Triple jumper Claire Azzopardi has broken the national triple jump record with a jump of 13.04 metres.
Azzopardi was representing the Pembroke Athleta Athletics and Triathlon Club, after a year of absence from the event when she broke the indoor record.
