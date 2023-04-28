Shine your light: Official song for GSSE launched

The official song for next month’s Games of the Small States of Europe was released on Wednesday.

‘Shine your Light’ by singers AIDAN and Amber, and reflects the emotions athletes pass through when preparing for their competitions.

“We are thrilled with the song. The spirit and emotions of the Games have been beautifully captured and are something that athletes can wholly relate to! We are sure that this song will become a popular hit in no time at all,” Malta Olympic Committee President Julian Pace Bonello said.

The song launch coincided with an informal meeting for volunteers helping out during the games. Volunteers during the Games will be allocated a variety of responsibilities, ranging from managing venues, technical expertise for each sport, time-keeping, media, liaison officers with teams and officials.

Sport Malta CEO Mark Cutajar emphasized the responsibility volunteers have towards these Games in ensuring that they create a welcoming environment and sense of community to the hundreds of athletes and officials coming to Malta for the GSSEs.

Over 1,000 athletes and officials representing the nine GSSE countries will be in Malta to compete in 10 disciplines including – athletics, basketball, judo, rugby 7s, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table-tennis and table tennis.