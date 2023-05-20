Elaine Genovese, Matthew Galea Soler announced as flag bearers for Team Malta

Mediterranean Games medallist Elaine Genovese (Tennis) and European Youth Olympic Festival medallist Matthew Galea Soler (athletics) will be the two athletes who will carry the Maltese flag during the opening ceremony of the Small Nations Games to be held on the Floriana Granaries.

This was announced by Team Captain Eleanor Bezzina after the Maltese contingent for the GSSEs was hosted by Prime Minister Robert Abela at Castille.

Over 200 athletes will be competing in 10 disciplines which will be part of the sports programme for the nineteenth edition of the Games of the Small States of Europe.

This is the third time the Games are being hosted in Malta.

Speaking to the Maltese athletes at the Auberge de Castille courtyard, Abela remarked about the unprecedented investment in the Games which resulted in new or refurbished s facilities as well as training programmes.

Abela added, that whilst the current primary focus are these Games, the results achieved should be a stepping stone for greater achievements in other international events, including high level games such as the Olympic Games.

“Malta is desirous in achieving results that will also serve as an inspiration to all children who will benefit from the sport infrastructure completed for these Games,” Abela added.

The athletes were also addressed by Sport Minister Clifton Grima who observed how these Games had come a long was.

Maltese Olympic Committee President Julian Pace Bonello expressed his conviction that the investment put in towards athletes’ preparation – whether it is infrastructure or technical preparation, would bear fruit and make Malta proud.

The Organising Committee’s chairperson Mark Cutajar presented a set of medals to Abela, Grima and MOC President.

The medal’s design is based on the Games logo, which merges the famous Olympic rings with a Maltese icon recognised by many.

The Maltese Olympic Committee also made Olympic shooting Eleanor Bezzina as Captain of the Contingent.

Bezzina expressed her gratitude for the support shown to athletes, stating that the three-fold formula of having state of the art facilities, international training and development opportunities, and athletes’ full commitment to train was a step in the right direction, expressing her hope that this kind of investment is ongoing.

The Games of the Small States of Europe will take place between the 29th May and 3rd June. Entrance to competitions is free of charge.

Games Schedule can be viewed on https://gssemalta2023.mt/schedule/

The XIX Games of the Small States of Europe are being supported by SportMalta, NDSF, Welbee’s Supermarket, National Lottery, MITA, General Soft Drinks, Visit Malta, European Olympic Committees, Go, Enemed, BOV, Transport Malta, Malta International Airport and The Concept Stadium.