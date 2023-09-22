European Week of Sport 2023 looks to inspire active lifestyle in the community

The 2023 European Week of Sport will this year look to promote physical activity at schools, workplaces, fitness centres, sports organizations, and community engagement through local governments and outdoor activities.

SportMalta is organizing two flagship events - the BeActive Night, scheduled for tomorrow at 6:30pm at the Cottonera Sports Complex, which will emphasize fitness as the primary focus.

The event will commence with a walk from Kalkara, followed by a fitness challenge with over 300 registered athletes, fitness sessions for the public, and a water polo tournament in an Olympic-sized pool.

The main National Event, set for Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Sports Grounds, will transform the grounds into a sports village featuring more than 20 different sporting disciplines.

In collaboration with SportMalta, various sports clubs and organizations are also organizing their own events, encouraging more and more people to be active through sports.

This year, SportMalta is partnering with several fitness centers, opening their doors for free sessions on Saturday, September 30th, with the aim of encouraging regular exercise.

Recognizing that workplaces, schools, and homes have become places where people spend a significant portion of their time, SportMalta said it is seizing the opportunity to organize activities in these environments and brainstorming ideas on how individuals can remain active in such settings.

“To this end, SportMalta is hosting various team-building physical activities in workplaces and the SportMalta National Schools Sports Day on October 13th, where schools across the nation are invited to participate,” coordinator Rose Marie Mercieca said.

The European Week of Sport, held annually during the last week of September, is an initiative by the European Commission aimed at promoting physical activity through sports in all European Union member states. Recognizing the importance of combating sedentary lifestyles, the initiative emphasizes the need for regular and active living.