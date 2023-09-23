European Week of Sport: BeActive Night kicks off activities on Saturday in Cospicua

The European Week of Sport, held annually during the last week of September, kicks off on Saturday at the Cottonera Sports Complex in Cospicua.

This an initiative by the European Commission aimed at promoting physical activity through sports in all European Union member states.

This year's event will focus on various themes including schools, workplaces, fitness centres, sports organisations, and community engagement through local governments and outdoor activities.

SportMalta is organising two flagship events. The first is the BeActive Night which will be held on Saturday at 6.30pm at the Cottonera Sports Complex and will be focusing on fitness.

The event will commence with a walk from Kalkara, followed by a fitness challenge with over 300 registered athletes, fitness sessions for the public, and a water polo tournament in an Olympic-sized pool.

The main National Event, set for Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Sports Grounds, will transform the grounds into a sports village featuring more than 20 different sporting disciplines.

In collaboration with SportMalta, various sports clubs and organisations are also organising their own events, encouraging more and more people to be active through sports.

This year, SportMalta is partnering with several fitness centers, opening their doors for free sessions on Saturday 30 September.

SportMalta's aim was to organise activities in these environments and brainstorm ideas on how individuals can remain active in such settings.

To this end, SportMalta is hosting various team-building physical activities in workplaces and the SportMalta National Schools Sports Day on October 13, where schools across the nation are invited to participate.

Over the years, SportMalta has also produced numerous video clips under the BeActiveAtHome initiative, catering to those who prefer to exercise in the comfort of their homes.

For a comprehensive list of all events happening during the European Week of Sport this year, please visit our website at sportmalta.mt. We invite everyone to join us in any of these events as an opportunity to kickstart or expand your physical activity journey.

The Permanent Secretary for Education, Matthew Vella, expressed his gratitude towards SportMalta for their efforts in promoting sports and ensuring that more people in Malta lead active and healthy lifestyles.

He commended SportMalta's mission to raise awareness about the importance of sports and active living for the community’s health and well-being.

Vella stressed that physical activity doesn't necessarily mean engaging in competitive sports, but it could also involve participating in activities available within local communities, as exemplified by the European Week of Sport organized by SportMalta.

Sport Minister Clifton Grima highlighted the crucial role of physical exercise in improving both mental and physical well-being.

He emphasised that the engagement in any form of physical activity contributes greatly to mental clarity and physical fitness.

Grima spoke about the significance of the annual European Week of Sport and said that SportMalta has been working tirelessly to convey a strong and vital message about the importance of sports and active living for community health and well-being.