Brian Galea lands Bronze Medal in Trap Competition in the Commonwealth Games

With qualifications spread over two days, Galea confirmed his potential when he shot 48 from 50 clays. The going got tougher on day two of qualification when in the final three rounds of qualification he finished with a combined score of 117, leaving him in the sixth place, tied, with Kynan Chenai of India.

It was a nail biting situation at Belmont Shooting Range when a shoot off between him and Chenai was to decide if Galea was to be the final shooter to take his place in the final round. With great concentration, Galea managed to edge out Chenai with a score of 4-3.

Galea’s performance in the final round was nothing short of impressive when he hit 36 clays and securing his first medal in the Commonwealth Games.

“This was such a fitting way to wrap up the Commonwealth Games. Malta is very happy with this result, which shows the dedication and commitment that athletes like Brian Galea give towards their sport” enthused Julian Pace Bonello, President, Maltese Olympic Committee.

“Today is a truly emotional moment for me, as it is the result of months of hard work and preparation. I am grateful for the support that the Shooting Federation and the Maltese Olympic Committee have given me as without it, I would not have achieved this result. I genuinely hope that I have made Malta proud with this result” - Brian Galea, Bronze Medalist, Commonwealth Games.

Malta’s commitments at the XXI Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast have now come to an end, all that remains is the closing ceremony which will take place on Sunday 15th April at the Carrara Stadium and which will see Brian Galea proudly carry Malta’s flag as the contingent walks into the stadium.