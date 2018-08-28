International judo academy receives recognition as higher education institute

It is a big day for judo as the academy run by the International Judo Federation is now officially recognised as a teaching institution by the education authorities.

The academy was formally recognised as an autonomous higher education institute by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education of Malta (NCFHE).

The IJF is now the first international federation to have its academy certified internationally.

The recognition diploma was handed over to Envic Galea, director of the academy, during a ceremony held on Monday in Malta. Godfrey Vella, chairperson of the NCFHE said the development meant that the IJF academy was not only recognised in Malta, but in Europe as well and by extension in the whole world.

Conceived in 2013 under the leadership of IJF President Marius Vizer, the IJF academy has grown. Today more than 2,000 students from more than 100 countries are taking part in the Level 1 and 2 training courses.

Clifton Grima, parliamentary secretary for sport, said this was an important step for Malta and sport.

“We are proud to work together with such a proactive international federation, associated with the national judo federation, to promote sport and education. We are looking forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the future,” Grima said.