ADPD calls for decriminalisation of abortion in Malta

ADPD has reiterated its call for the decriminalisation of abortion in Malta.

‘The sooner this is done the better as it serves the purpose of encouraging those women who need help to do so, as a result saving lives,” chairperson Sandra Gauci said on Saturday.

The statement comes as a protest on abortion rights is set to take place later today in Valletta.

“We commend this weekend's strong call for decriminalisation and hope it will be supported by those who agree with our motion on abortion as presented in 2021 and as incorporated in our 2022 Green electoral manifesto. The key principle remains empathy over demagoguery,” Gauci said.

ADPD insisted no woman should face a prison sentence for making the difficult decision of terminating a pregnancy.

“Abortion is a health policy issue that should not be trivialised as it is when it is dichotomised and split into two distinct factions. This false dichotomy does a disservice to the many in Malta who have had to opt for a medical termination of a pregnancy. Some themselves who would not fall squarely within one camp or another ideologically but take their decisions out of necessity,” Gauci said.

She also called out sensationalism and misinterpretation of facts by pro-life campaigners.

“The sensationalism and misrepresentation of medical facts, for example on the size of an embryo, often used to pull the wool over the eyes of people with little to no medical

literacy, should be called out and corrected by the press,” she said.