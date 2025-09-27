Women deserve healthcare, ‘not a court date,’ pro-choice activist says

Protesters gathered outside the law courts on Saturday to mark International Safe Abortion Day and denounce the country’s near-total ban.

The event highlighted the case of a woman who this year was given a suspended prison sentence for having a medical abortion at home. She had been reported by doctors after she sought medical treatment for complications that arose.

Organisers said the rally was a show of solidarity with those forced to seek abortion in silence and a call for urgent legal reform, including full decriminalisation of abortion for both patients and healthcare providers.

According to abortion activist Isabelle Stabile, a gynaecologist, nearly 600 women in Malta had abortions last year, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year, which had already seen a 20% rise compared to the year before.

Abortion remains illegal in Malta, with the changes enacted in 2023 only meant to give doctors the legal certainty that they can terminate a pregnancy if the woman’s life is in danger. The original bill had also included an exemption for circumstances where the woman’s health is at risk, but this was eventually dropped from the final wording.

MaltaToday spoke with Christine Cassar, one of the organisers of the event, about why they felt now was the right time for action. She said it was crucial for two reasons: “First, to show solidarity. This woman, and the thousands of others who have had to seek abortions in silence or abroad, deserve compassion, not handcuffs. They deserve healthcare, not a court date. This protest is a public stand against that stigma and fear.”

Cassar was speaking about a judgment delivered in July this year, in which a 28-year-old woman was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to having an abortion. The court heard that the woman had sought medical attention in November 2024 after experiencing pain, during which she informed doctors that she had terminated her pregnancy using abortion pills purchased online. She was later charged and given a 22-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

The decision sparked outrage among reproductive rights advocates and renewed calls for legal reform. This was the second point Cassar said was critical: “This case is a wake-up call. It proves that the current law does not prevent abortions; it only punishes and traumatises people, driving care underground or abroad.”

Cassar said that the group was calling for the complete decriminalisation of abortion. “This means that no woman or pregnant person, and no healthcare professional who assists them, would ever face criminal charges or prison for having an abortion.” She said the immediate change would be profound and would end the “climate of fear” that forces people into silence and secret.

Furthermore, Cassar said, doctors would be able to provide compassionate post-abortion care without looking over their shoulder, and women could seek guidance without fear of prosecution.

“Ultimately, proper decriminalisation is about the government finally trusting people to make their own private medical decisions in consultation with their doctors, free from the threat of criminalisation. It’s the essential first step to moving from a punitive system to one based on care and compassion,” Cassar said.

Back in August, Prime Minister Robert Abela had said he would consider amending the Professional Secrecy Act so that doctors would be exempted from reporting women who seek post-abortion medical care, unless the woman gives her explicit consent. Cassar said that while that would be a small step, it would ultimately “fall short” of what is really needed.

“It fails to protect women from being reported by non-professionals. These can be disgruntled partners, family members, or others in their personal life who may seek to retaliate against them,” she said, and furthermore, focuses on secrecy “while leaving the underlying criminalisation in place is a profound disservice. It is literally hiding the problem instead of fixing it. It does nothing to address the core injustice: that women in Malta are still treated as criminals for making decisions about their own healthcare.”

However, Cassar said beyond changes in the law, Malta needs a “profound shift from judgement to empathy.” She said that could only be achieved by listening to real, often difficult, reasons why people need abortions.

“We need to normalise these stories. It's estimated that around 500 people from Malta have an abortion every year. This means that statistically, every single one of us knows and loves someone who has had one. In the current climate, they just may not feel safe telling us. This is because the stigma forces silence.”

Many people have shared their stories anonymously on the website Break the Taboo Malta. Cassar said they continue to urge people to read and share these stories. “When people get to know a personal story, they understand that abortion isn’t an abstract political debate; it’s a deeply personal decision often made in heart-breaking circumstances.”

Cassar acknowledged that abortion is a complex issue. However, she added: “It's precisely because the issue is complex that we need a legal framework based on trust and compassion, rather than punishment.”

She insisted that the cultural shift and legal change have to happen together.

Shifting to the political class, Cassar said their message was clear. “Listen or read about the real stories of women. Have the courage to speak up about this issue within your political parties, in the media, and most importantly, in parliament. Do not shy away from this responsibility. We are here to provide you with the knowledge and support to do the right thing.”

Moreover, Cassar said to every person who has had an abortion, they offer a message of solidarity. “We are with you. We march for you. Even if you cannot be here with us today, we are carrying your stories with us. We will not stop until your right to abortion is recognised, and justice is finally served.”