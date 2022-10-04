Stompers lift the Ray Elliot Cup 2022

On a hot summer’s day with at least a fresh breeze blowing, Stompers took out the first competition game of the season. The two teams’ winners from the previous season’s Cup and League Competitions – Stompers and Falcons – played in this match.

Stompers came out of the blocks with their big runners bursting onto the ball and getting over the gainline, giving their backs room to move. John Ellul looking lively, scored within the first 10 minutes bumping off two tacklers. Gary Hilli (8) scored from a lineout catch and drive taking the score out to 10-nil.

Falcons were trying to get into the game finally putting Widdop (13) over, as he bashed his way through two tacklers to score. With the score now at 10 to 7 a game was on hand. But Stompers scored again with Martin Barbara (4) going over, and with conversion Stompers were 17 to 7.

Just before half-time Leymarie (15) kicked a penalty to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Sam Ramage was keeping the game under control but letting play flow. The stop-start nature of the game was more from poor handling and passes going to ground.

As play started in the second half at 17 to 10, it was still anyone’s game. But Stompers increased their game speed and tries were scored – two by Jon Jon Micallef (7), two tries to Dragan Cerketta (3) with a conversion to Gruyer (10), and the score blew out 41 to 10.

Falcons gained some ascendancy with turnover ball and finally got the ball out to their flying winger O’Sullivan (22), who went out wide and behind the posts, scoring two tries, making the final score 41 to 24, but it was the structure of Stompers that won the day.