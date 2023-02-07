Stompers steal victory from Overseas in the last minute of feisty game

It was a feisty, ill-disciplined game of rugby down at Marsa on Saturday in the MRFU Cup Competition.

It evoked visions of the rabble that followed the Crusades to the Holy Land, as they plundered and pillaged for their keep.

Overseas strode out to 7-0 within three minutes of the kick off, with Mark Camilleri’s (13) try and the conversion by his captain, Michael Banks (10).

Stompers quickly bounced back with a try from the talented Clement Gruyer (15). Overseas were trying to kick long using the strong wind to gain field position and from a penalty Banks pushed the score out to make it Overseas 10, Stompers 5.

Alexander Hignett (2) carrying strongly after a patient build up, scored carrying two defenders over with him. Banks drilled the conversion and it soon was Overseas 17, Stompers 5.

Nicky Vella (9) went off with a head knock, Banks moved to scrum half and Cameron Brown (12) into Standoff. Banks kicked another penalty for offside, making it 20 to 5.

But in a flash Stompers took play downfield with their running and bashing style of play and Richard Gum (10) went over from a ruck. With Gruyer’s conversion they put the pressure back on Overseas.

Rebecka Hillelson called halftime with the game stuck at 20-12 for Overseas.

At the change of ends, with the wind behind them, Stompers were looking to sail home. Overseas had to withstand a series of raids into their half, with Jeremy Debattista having a strong run down the middle to score under the posts. With Gruyer’s conversion it was 20 to 19 in Overseas’ favour.

Against the wind Overseas drove their play into the Stomper’s 22 and a series of assaults on the line ended with a penalty try for a head high tackle on the line. Overseas increased their tally to 27 against Stompers’s 19.

Mathew Alexander (11) then scored out wide after his forwards Cerketta (8), Martin Babara (4) and Jon Jon Micaleff (7) had given him front foot ball and room to move.

This took Stompers to 24 points, three less than Overseas.

Banks kicked a penalty after an offside penalty in front of the stick, giving his team some hope. At Overseas 30, Stompers 24.

Stompers worked the ball to their flying winger Mariano Cutajar who did the rest. Tip toeing down the touchline and around to make the conversion easier but it was missed. Overseas 30, Stompers 29.

In the last movement of the game the ball went wide to a rampaging Dragan Cerketta for him to go over wide out, damaging his ribs in the action. Final Score: Stompers 34, Overseas 30.

Men of the Match: No one for general bad behaviour and lack of sportsmanship

Referee: Rebecka Hillelson

ARs: Mauro Miceli & Sam Ramage

Match Commissioner: Rhona Xerri

***

Falcons beat Kavallieri

In the second MRFU Cup game, Falcons withstood the challenge of Kavallieri winning 31 to 12.

Kavallieri got off to a great start with a strong run by Andre Galea (13) crashing over under the posts with Aidan Dwight Mallia converting to make it 7 to 0 on five minutes.

Falcons then got into their stride scoring three tries with George Widdop (13) crashing over from a ruck. Dalton then powered his way, taking three players with him, with a beautiful conversion by Leymarie (10) into the wind from wide out. Then Gabriel Scicluna (6) having a lively game scored going over under a pile of bodies. With just the one conversion, the half time was Falcons 17, Kavallieri 7. With Mauro Miceli whistling for no time.

Kavallieri needed to step up and that they did with Jethro Zammit Randich, showing his strength and pace weaving his way right then left to score wide out.

Now with their tail up Kavallieri had edged closer at 17 to 12.

But again Falcons stepped up, powering their way up-field and as Jean Pierre Zarb (8) looked like scoring in the corner, Josef Vassallo (6) crashed him into touch, a try-saving tackle.

Falcon’s lineouts were falling apart with the wind making it tricky, they went for tap kicks instead from penalties and using their forwards to gain territory.

Liam Scicluna (4) showing his strength went over to score, followed quickly by a try to Sven Camilleri (3). With two conversions Falcons had stretched their lead to 31 to 12.

Kavallieri tried to keep in the game, with their forwards working hard with Nicholai Grech (21) and John Van Vliet (5) leading the ball carrying and tackles. But the Falcon’s structure won the day, ending the game at Falcons 31, Kavallieri 12.

Men of the Match: Gabriel Scicluna (Falcons), Aidan Dwight Mallia (Kavallieri).

Referee: Mauro Miceli

ARs: Sam Ramage & Rebecka Hillelson

Match Commissioner: Rhona Xerri

Write Up: Bryan Corlett