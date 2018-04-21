England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup Winning Head Coach to address the B2B Conference and Expo

Sir Clive Woodward is the World Cup winning Head Coach who led England’s rugby players to World Cup glory in Australia in 2003. A former England International and British & Irish Lion himself, during Clive’s tenure as Head Coach, England moved from 6th in the world to being the number one ranked team, winning every trophy an England team can win.

In 2006 Clive joined the British Olympic Association. As Team GB’s Director of Sport he worked in close partnership with key stakeholders in British Sport to support the national coaches and athletes at the Beijing & Vancouver Olympics as well as deliver Team GB’s most successful Olympic Games in the modern era at London 2012.

Clive is currently the Founder and Chairman of Hive Learning – an app which has digitised Clive’s coaching methods and is designed to improve the quality of learning in business and sport. He is also the Director of Sport for the APEX2100 International Ski Academy which aims to become the World’s Leading High-Performance Academy for young, aspiring athletes wanting to achieve their goals in Alpine Skiing.

Spread over one action packed day, the B2B Conference & Expo will bring together local and international expert speakers, who will share insights and interact with the audience. Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to network and share experiences with fellow business leaders during the event expo which will see over 100 different exhibitors and 1000 delegates.

Registrations for the event are open at https://www.b2bexpomalta.com/event-registration and entrance to the conference is free of charge.