The Rolex Middle Sea Race returns to Malta on Saturday for the 44th edition of the competiton.

This iconic race features some of the world’s premier mariners on the most high-tech vessels in the sea. From Kazakhstan to the United States, from Spain to Australia, the appeal of the Rolex Middle Sea Race is unquestionably broad, with over 100 yacht entries representing 26 different nations.

The race starts in Valletta’s Grand Harbour beneath the historic Fort St. Angelo. Participants will embark on the 606 nautical mile classic, traveling to the Eastern coast of Sicily, up towards the Strait of Messina, before heading North to the Aeolian Islands and the active volcano of Stromboli. Passing between Marettimo and Favignana the crews head South towards the island of Lampedusa, passing Pantelleria on the way back to Malta.

Originally stemming from a rivalry between two friends who were members of the Royal Malta Yacht Club, Paul and John Ripard, and British sailor residing in Malta, Jimmy White, the Rolex Middle Sea Race has grown tremendously since the first edition in 1968. Since then, Maltese yachts have won on nine occasions, most recently in 2020 and 2021, when the Podesta siblings secured back-to-back wins with Elusive II.