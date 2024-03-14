Bet on tonight’s Europa League matches and benefit from a €300 welcome bonus

Bet-At-Home is currently offering a €300 welcome bonus to all new players who sign up and register with them. The sports betting company offers betting services on a wide range of sports, allowing punters to never be short on selection. Players who sign up now will be eligible for a €300 welcoming bonus which is not a deal to miss.

Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham both aim for triumphs on Thursday to secure spots in the Europa League quarter-finals after stumbling in their initial encounters.

Leverkusen narrowly escaped defeat with a late Patrik Schick goal in Baku, salvaging a draw against Qarabag and preserving their unbeaten streak this season. Despite the stumble, Leverkusen remains a formidable force, undefeated in 36 consecutive matches, and hungry for their first silverware in three decades.

Qarabag, undeterred by Leverkusen's reputation, arrives at the BayArena fueled by belief and determination to upset the odds once more.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, buoyed by a commanding victory over Sparta Prague, anticipates a comfortable fixture against the Czech side at Anfield, likely affording playing time to their emerging talents.

Brighton faces an uphill battle against Roma after succumbing to a heavy defeat in Italy, while Freiburg seeks to defend a slender lead against West Ham, who boast an impeccable European home record.

Rangers and Benfica prepare for a decisive clash after a thrilling draw in Lisbon, with Rangers banking on their solid defence to thwart the Portuguese champions.

In the Europa Conference League, Fiorentina hosts Maccabi Haifa after a dramatic victory, while Aston Villa and Ajax brace for a tightly contested encounter at Villa Park following their goalless draw.

