Historic Maltese triumph for Francesca Curmi with ITF 23A victory over China’s Yao

Francesca Curmi has made history to become the first Maltese tennis player to win the high-levle ITF 23A in Monastir, Tunisia.

Curmi beat China’s X.X. Yao 6-2, 6-4 in the ITF final.

“This is a ruly remarkable achievement as this is the first time a Maltese tennis player has managed to win such a high-level event at professional level. Congratulations from all tennis and sporting fans are in order,” the Malta Tennis Federation said.

Curmi reached the ITF final when she beat the strong French player A. Cirotte with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-final.

She reached the semi-final beating F. Labrana from Chile, in a hard-fought win that placed Curmi 864 in world rankings.